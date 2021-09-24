Figures for unvaccinated nurses and doctors still too high – PM

The figures for unvaccinated doctors and nurses in the country are still too high.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who on radio Wednesday said while at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital majority of the doctors are vaccinated there are still too many unvaccinated at other health facilities.

In reference to nurses PM Gonsalves said the figures show that while some have taken the vaccine others are yet to do so.

According to the figures given by the prime minister, 20 0f 26 administrative staff nurses at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital are vaccinated and 70 percent at the Kingstown Health district, with a high rate of vaccination in rural districts.

