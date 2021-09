Former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell is proposing that the government allocates one million EC dollars in a bid to encourage more persons to get vaccinated. His suggestion would see persons going to a restaurant of their choice with a fifty dollar food voucher.

Sir James said the monies can also be sourced locally to fund the initiative noting that SVG has to get back to normalcy sooner rather than later.

