    Cabinet to decide whether to include teachers as frontline workers

    Prime Minister Gonsalves said cabinet will also decide tomorrow Wednesday September 29th, 2021 whether to include teachers as front line workers who are expected to get vaccinated under the Public Health Amendment Act 2021.

    So far police officers, nurses and customs officers have been identified as frontline line workers.

    Prime Minister Gonsalves said once approval is given, all rules will be apply accordingly

    The prime minister said that he will listen to the medical authorities on their take on who to include as frontline workers including teachers noting that vaccination is an effective tool to bring back schools to normalcy.

