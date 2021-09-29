Changes are expected to be made for this year’s hunting season

Due to the impact on the wildlife by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano the forestry department is considering making some changes to the opening of the hunting season which begins annually on October 1st and ends on January 31st.

This has been noted by Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence on the Face to Face program on NBC radio on Monday.

This hunting season will give hunters the opportunity to hunt partially protected species.

Providence further elaborated on how the wildlife species were impacted by the volcanic eruptions noting that there were dead parrots found in the forest.

