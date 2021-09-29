Demolition and compensation for affected business owners in Arnos Vale

At least one structure along the Arnos Vale bridge was demolished over the weekend as the government moves ahead with the plan to renovate and upgrade the bridge to access the temporary schools and other developments at the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport.

Chief Surveyor Keith Fancis said that the person whose structure was demolished received prior notice several years ago.

He said those who got one week notice met with him on Monday and a compensation offer of two thousand five hundred EC dollars each was made and agreed to by the eight small business operators while the three residents will have their structures paid for, noting that he was also in receipt of a lawyer letter on behalf of the affected persons.

The chief surveyor said that a relocation site has not been identified as yet, noting that four of the eight businesses have to be removed immediately.

In the meantime, other affected business owners and residents will be given some time to do their own demolition and find a new place to operate from.

Francis said that the construction of a bus shed in the area is near completion and the pace of work on the bridge is dependent on whether school reopens next week.

