Finalising regulations for frontline workers delayed

Cabinet was set to finalise yesterday the regulations in the Public Health Amendment Act 2021 for frontline workers, however, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the process has been delayed as the SVG Teachers Union and the Police Welfare Association did not make any submissions during the consultation phase.

He said they will be given the chance to make an input.

The Nurses Association and Public Service Union have reportedly made submissions to the committee dealing with the regulations. PM Gonsalves said that he is pleased with consultations thus far.

