    High number of teachers are unvaccinated – PM

    Teachers are among the category of public sector workers with a high percentage of unvaccinated.

    On radio yesterday Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted most of the rural schools with a high number of unvaccinated teachers.

    The prime minister said it is unacceptable to still have teachers unvaccinated, noting that calls are being made for them to be included as frontline workers which will soon be decided upon.

    Prior to the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, teachers were asked to either get vaccinated or tested every two weeks before they enter the classroom, that policy position was however put on hold.

