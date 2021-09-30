Schools to reopen with online learning

There will be no ‘face to face’ teaching and learning for the start of the new academic year here in SVG which is expected to begin on Monday October 4th 2021.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, for the first two weeks teachers and students will be engaged in online classes. He noted that the recommendation came from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment given the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The prime minister said that after the two weeks of online teaching and learning, a blended or hybrid approach will take place.

The prime minister used the opportunity to stress the importance of having a high number of the Vincentian population vaccinated.

The prime minister gave a charge to teachers to comply with what is required of them when it comes to online teaching.

Six (6) schools are still being used as shelters, housing some 88 volcano displaced persons whose homes were either severely damaged or destroyed by the eruptions.

