39.4 percent of teachers vaccinated

The Ministry of Education has requested for teachers to report their vaccination status and it has so far revealed that 39.4 percent of secondary school teachers including TVET teachers have been vaccinated.

Reporting on the vaccination coverage of teachers yesterday in parliament, Minister of Education Curtis King said they have received 27 responses from the 29 secondary schools and 3 from the four TVET institutions.

Minister King noted that not all information was received from primary schools. However, he said that the vaccination percent among primary school teachers is encouraging when compared to secondary school teachers. Thus far 25 of the 67 primary schools have responded.

The education minister said while he prefers face to face teaching for students, it cannot be done at this time due to the low vaccination rate, and again appealed for all teachers to get vaccinated.

