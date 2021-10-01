In parliament yesterday Minister of Education Curtis King outlined plans for phased reopening of schools commencing next Monday, October 4th 2021.

In his ministerial statement King said that phase one of the reopening will be done virtually for the next two weeks.

For phase two which may include face to face classes, the education minister said that the resumption of such teaching and learning process will be dependent on whether the school can accommodate physical distancing. He said the rotation of classes is another option and priority will be given to students in the entry and exit classes.

Provisions have also been made for students who cannot attend schools, in such cases, Minister King said learning materials will be provided.

It was further stated by the education minister that all principals are required to make the necessary decisions that are most suitable for their respective schools.

