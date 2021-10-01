Teachers included as frontline workers

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on a television program Wednesday evening announced that teachers will be included as frontline workers who are expected to get vaccinated under the Public Health Amendment Act 2021.

The prime minister said that the decision was made earlier in the day at cabinet. He however noted that not only teachers who will be required to be vaccinated at school but all persons who enter the compound.

In parliament yesterday, Minister of Education, Curtis King reiterated his ministry’s position that once face to face teaching commences, teachers will have to be vaccinated and all other protocols followed.

The new regulations that will ensure all frontline workers are vaccinated are expected to come into effect in about a months time

