Health Promotions Officer Shanika John said that they have seen an increase in persons coming forward to take the Covid-19 vaccines especially the Pfizer.

Speaking on radio Friday, John said that some vaccination sites are overwhelmed.

According to the health promotions officer, more Vincentians have been affected with the Covid- 19 virus either directly or indirectly, which she believes is the reason for more people coming forward to take the jab.

