Temporary prohibition for Hunting season

In light of concerns for the sustainability of the wildlife population here which was heavily impacted by the volcanic eruptions, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on Thursday announced a moratorium for the 2021-2022 hunting season.

The temporary ban on the hunting of reptiles and mammals extends from October 1st 2021 to January 31st 2022, for birds, the ban have been extended from October 1st, 2021 to February 28th, 2022.

In a news release, the ministry said, observations and information received, had shown that there is a reduced number of sighting of the wildlife species, and while they have seen a resilience in the forest since the eruptions have stopped, there are still concerns for the status of the wildlife as the availability of food and shelter for animals was disrupted with one third (1/3) of the forest in the north impacted by the eruptions.

The Forestry Department is asking persons to comply with the moratorium or temporary prohibition to ensure that the animals are there for future seasons.The Ministry said there will be constant monitoring for hunting activities and also for the populations of the hunted species of mammals, reptiles and birds.

