Strategic testing at AIA for high risk travellers

Strategic testing has been instituted once again by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment for travellers arriving in the state at the Argyle International Airport-AIA.

This was announced in a news release issued by the ministry on Saturday which said only travellers considered to be of higher risk will have a nasopharyngeal swab taken for RT-PCR testing for the Sars-Cov-2 virus at the Molecular Laboratory Unit.

The release further noted that travellers categorized as higher risk include those who are not fully vaccinated or have granted approval for working quarantine.

It was also noted that testing Tourism Authority or the Ministry of Health approved transition accommodation during the assigned quarantine period will be at the discretion of the port health team.

Fully vaccinated travellers quarantine for 48 hours in a Tourism Authority/Ministry of Health approved transition accommodation will be released when their flight has been cleared. The ministry said travellers who are not fully vaccinated will remain in quarantine for seven days or fourteen days and be released following additional testing.

The ministry said it will continue to update the public regarding any adjustment to the entry protocol.

