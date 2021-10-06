Parliament postponed, some parliamentarians on quarantine

Yesterday’s sitting of parliament was postponed until further notice.

This after an ancillary staff of the House of Assembly tested positive for Covid-19.

The parliamentarians who turned up for yesterday’s sitting were informed of the development by Speaker of the House Rochelle Forde.

Subsequently on radio Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke on the postponement of parliament noting that several parliamentarians were placed in immediate quarantine as recommended by the Chief Medical Officer.

PM Gonsalves noted that the date for the next sitting of parliament will be decided after five days at which time all of the parliamentarians would have been tested.

The prime minister further noted that some staff of the House of Assembly have not been vaccinated and they too will have to be quarantined.

