Work of country disrupted – PM

The cabinet meeting schedule for today has been postponed and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that he will be working from home noting that he has postponed all of his meetings for the rest of the week.

PM Gonsalves noted the disruption to the work of the country because some people are not taking Covid–19 seriously.

The prime minister also revealed on the radio program that he was informed that he has to be tested for Covid-19 as he would have been in contact with a scholarship recipient on Friday who tested positive for the virus.

