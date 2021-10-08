CMO cautions unvaccinated persons

Following the death of an individual who was partially vaccinated, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache is advising persons not to wait until they come into contact with someone who is Covid -19 positive to take the vaccine.

The CMO appealed to members of the public not to risk the opportunity of taking the vaccine a little too late, noting that persons are now finding themselves at the various health centres to get vaccinated after they came into contact with someone who is Covid-19 positive.

Dr Keizer Beache said that fully vaccinated persons have been admitted for covid- 19 but are recovering which shows that the vaccines do help people from getting seriously ill.

The CMO outlined the timeline given for persons who have been exposed to Covid –19 and or were partially vaccinated, to take the jab.

