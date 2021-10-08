CMO concerned over outbreak of Covid-19 urges people to double mask

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache has expressed concern with the rate of Covid-19 infections in the country noting that she does not see it slowing down anytime soon.

On a programme on VC3 Wednesday evening, the CMO said the daily positivity rate is high except on a Sunday which she said is generally a slow day for testing.

SVG now has fourteen hundred active Covid-19 cases with more than 15 deaths in the last few weeks which the CMO said is worrying and is urging people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to double mask and to follow all of the Covid-19 guidelines or protocols.

Making a comparison to neighbouring Grenada, the CMO said, similarly, SVG can expect to see the figures skyrocketing, pointing out that the country’s vaccination rate is the lowest in the OECS, and that the health system is now overwhelmed.

Dr Kerizer Beache said that the outbreak of Covid-19 in SVG is clearly from among the unvaccinated.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...