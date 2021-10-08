Poor internet connection is hampering online teaching and learning – SVGTU president

With reviews from schools and teachers, president of the SVG Teacher’s Union Oswald Robinson said his report has indicated that only about 50 percent participation in the virtual classes has been registered due to poor internet connection.

Schools across SVG started the new academic year virtually on Monday October 4th and this method of teaching and learning is expected to go on for the next two weeks.

Phase two, which may include face to face classes, will be dependent on the country’s Covid-19 situation and whether the school can accommodate physical distancing.

Robinson is urging the internet providers to improve their service so that the students and teachers can engage properly in their online classes.

The SVGTU president noted that the teacher’s continue to do their best in providing quality education to their students amidst the challenges they are facing

