Spreading of misinformation regarding Covid-19 vaccines responsible for vaccine hesitancy– Dr. Deshong

Consultant and urologist, Dr. Rohan Deshong, said that misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines is one of the reasons for the high level of vaccine hesitancy in the country

Dr. Deshong who is fully vaccinated said that too many times people listen to persons who are not qualified to speak on an issue and some people do not believe what the Ministry of Health is putting out to the public.

Dr. Deshong expressed dismay at some people who are still refusing to be vaccinated, noting that it is unfortunate that people have to die from Covid-19 when vaccines are available.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...