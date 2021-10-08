    Latest
    News

    Spreading of misinformation regarding Covid-19 vaccines responsible for vaccine hesitancy– Dr. Deshong

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Consultant and urologist, Dr. Rohan Deshong, said that misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines is one of the reasons for the high level of vaccine hesitancy in the country

    Dr. Deshong who is fully vaccinated said that too many times people listen to persons who are not qualified to speak on an issue and some people do not believe what the Ministry of Health is putting out to the public.

    Dr. Deshong expressed dismay at some people who are still refusing to be vaccinated, noting that it is unfortunate that people have to die from Covid-19 when vaccines are available.

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: