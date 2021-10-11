Opposition MP Major St Clair Leacock is appealing to the nation’s teachers to give further consideration to their position and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their students.

On the NDP’s new times programme on Thursday, Leacock said while he still holds the position of the party that vaccination should not be mandated, he believes getting vaccinated is the right thing for all to do at this point.

The opposition MP said it will also be in the nation’s best interest if the president of the Teachers Union works harder to convince members and all other teachers to get vaccinated.

