Home treatment advice for Covid-19 patients in isolation

While noting there is no specific treatment for Covid-19 patients in isolation at home, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said some basic symptomatic care treatments have been suggested such as rest, hydration and steam inhalations.

The CMO who was on a programme on VC3 said that the home treatment has proven to be effective and advised persons not to exert themselves with too much exercise and use certain pain medication.

Consultant and urologist Dr. Rohan Deshong who was also on the television programme with the CMO gave similar advice for those in home isolation adding that supplements also help a great deal.

The CMO said for those who are hospitalised, the medication used is a combination of drugs noting that diabetics have to be carefully monitored.

