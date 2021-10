On radio Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves revealed that another batch of the Astrazeneca vaccines soon to be expired had to be donated a few days ago.

The prime minister said that the vaccines were donated to a neighbouring island which he did not name

The latest donation of vaccines is the third batch to be given away as SVG continues to experience vaccine hesitancy

