Backlog of PCR testing samples attributed to staff exhaustion and shortage of test kits

As of Sunday, October 10th, eight hundred ( 800) PCR samples were awaiting processing at the molecular lab unit in Kingstown.

Speaking on the backlog on radio on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache attributed the delay in processing of the PCR samples to overworked staff and a shortage of test kits for the automatic extractor equipment.

The CMO, however, noted that they were able to get some kits and the work continues to process the samples in the fastest possible time .

Dr. Keizer Beach said that they are hoping to get the backlog cleared by tomorrow Tuesday October 12th, noting that the outbreak in Covid- 19 cases in the country has overwhelmed the health system.

She said that they are doing everything in their capacity to clear up the backlog and asked for the public to be understanding.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...