Change in testing strategy and release from isolation

A decision has been made by the Covid- 19 task force to make some changes to the testing strategy and issue a new order for when persons can be released from isolation.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, persons who tested positive for Covid-19 can be released from isolation before 14 days once they are asymptomatic, three days prior. This she said is based on recommendation from PAHO and the W.H.O.

As it regards to testing, the CMO explained that they will no longer be doing two tests to detect Covid-19, noting that once a person tests positive with the rapid test, a PCR test will not be done. She however noted that a PCR test will have to be done in contact tracing.

According to the CMO, the isolation time for vaccinated persons who test positive for Covid and are asymptomic is now 10 days.

