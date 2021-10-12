Stay vigilant, as SVG enters wettest season of year – NEMO

The National Emergency Management Organisation-NEMO is advising persons to remain vigilant as SVG is still in the hurricane season and has now entered the wettest months of the year.

Over the weekend around four inches of rainfall were recorded and according to NEMO’s Director -Michelle Forbes, the usual landslides were reported and persons still need to be on the alert and prepare for any eventuality.

Forbes added that some damage to electrical appliances were also reported.

Forbes noted that SVG is still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lahars or mudflows continue to be a problem in the volcano affected areas in the red and orange zones.

