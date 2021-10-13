An increase in reported cases of domestic and gender base violence

Recent statistics have shown that there has been an increase in reported cases of domestic and gender based violence in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to administrative officer in the Ministry of National Mobilisation Philcol Jeffers who on the “mobilisation xpress live series” on VC3 said the ministry is strategically launching comprehensive media campaigns to sensitize the general public on how to combat these social ills.

Jeffers said of the recent domestic and gender base violence reports over four hundred of the victims were males.

