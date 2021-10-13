Covid-19 safety measures at Airports

With the commencement of operation of Virgin Atlantic Airway’s twice weekly service out of the United Kingdom to the Argyle International Airport persons are being reminded of the travel protocols at the various airports on island.

A news release from the Airports’ Authority said this is in keeping with the Covid-19 safety measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and the Environment for the protection of staff and passengers at all airports throughout the island.

The precautionary guidelines are as follows: persons entering airport terminal buildings must wear a mask or face covering; say goodbye to friends and family outside the terminal building to avoid crowding the departure check-in lounge; practice physical distancing where possible; regularly and thoroughly sanitize your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub, or wash hands with soap and water and arriving passengers are required to take an ‘airport authorised taxi’ when leaving the airport.

