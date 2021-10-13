Know your self worth

Corporal of police with the sexual offences unit of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force- Nicola Williams -Browne said that when they look at the statistics of domestic and gender based violence in SVG , the situation is alarming.

Williams-Browne said what is even more troubling is that after reports have been made, most of the victims would return to the police stating that they do not wish any further police or court action.

The police corporal noted that the decision taken by some to withdraw their case has cost several other persons their lives.

Williams-Browne gave the assurance that the police will do their best to ensure the safety of all citizens however she noted that they can’t do their job without the victims’ testimonies.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...