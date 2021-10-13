Private sector takes over PCR testing for travellers

As of Tuesday October 12th 2021, the molecular lab unit has temporarily stopped processing PCR samples for travellers.

This is according to Chief Lab Technician Elliot Samuel who on NBC radio yesterday said that the processing of public samples is being prioritised at this time to help reduce the backlog at the molecular lab.

The chief lab technologist said selected exit screening will still be done at the molecular lab unit and explained who will qualify for the service.

Samuel said payments made for PCR tests before tuesday October 12th, will be processed through the government lab while listing some of the private labs that will do PCR testing.

