Leacock calls for Gov’t to be audited

In his contribution to the debate on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, opposition member of parliament for Central Kingstown St. Clair Leacock called for an audit on government spending.

Leacock , who was the first member from the opposition bench to make his contribution to the debate said that monies continue to be used up and that it is time for an audit.

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday gave support to Leacock’s views, noting that the preparation of the estimates should be more diligent in foreseeing many of the expenditures that have to come by way of special warrants.

