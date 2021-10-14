    Latest
    SVG’s Independence Parade cancelled

    This year’s national independence military parade scheduled to be held on Thursday October 21st has been cancelled.

    The announcement was made in parliament yesterday by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said the cancellation is mainly due to the high number of Covid- 19 cases in the country and that his independence speech will be done virtually

    The independence parade usually kickstarts activities for independence day on October 27th and in light of the cancellation Prime Minister Gonsalves is encouraging Vincentians to show their pride by decorating, wearing and putting the national colours on display .

