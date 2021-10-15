Bunpan gives two (2) full scholarships and twenty-one (21) bursaries to Secondary School students

The Marriaqua United Friendly Society (Bunpan) on Monday October 11th, 2021, presented two (2) full scholarships and twenty-one (21) bursaries to students to assist in their secondary education.

























Some of the students who received the scholarship and bursaries from Bunpan. Some parents were present at the handing over.

President of the Society Rickie Burnett, handed over checks each valued at one thousand four hundred EC dollars (EC 1400.00) to Steffi Gabriella Stapleton of the Kingstown Government School and D’Angelo Jackson of the Kingstown Preparatory School, who entered secondary school at the start of the 2021/22 school year.

Stapleton, who placed 29th for girls in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) exams, is attending the Girls High School.

Jackson, who placed 56th for boys, is enrolled at the St Vincent Grammar School.

The scholarships, which cover five (5) years in secondary school and two (2) years of tertiary education, also provide for payment of all examination fees. In Addition to the two (2) full scholarships, one-off bursaries were given to twenty-one (21) other students who were successful in the 2021 CPEA.

In making the presentations the president of the society encouraged the parents to help the students to be focused, highlighting the fact that online studies are now part of the mode of classroom delivery. He also extended congratulations to the recipients, who were not present as they were attending classes.

To qualify for a Bunpan scholarship, the child or his/ her parent must be a financial member of the society.The Marriaqua United Friendly Society has to date awarded a total of fifty one (51) scholarships towards the educational development of children in SVG.

