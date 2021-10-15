Online learning and it challenges

Lecturer and psychologist at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Andrea Gaymes-Mohess said that online classes for students and teachers at all levels have been very challenging, however there are some advantages.

The new academic year for schools in SVG started on Monday October 4th and was expected to incorporate a blended approach from next Monday, however this has been pushed back for another two weeks.

On NBC radio’s Face to Face rado programme Wednesday Gaymes-Mohess said that the main challenge of online teaching is maintaining focus.

The lecturer and psychologist said that online learning also places a lot of pressure on parents, having to do their daily chores while at the same time monitor their children .

Gaymes-Mohess said as a lecturer while online teaching has its challenges there are many advantages especially in time management.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...