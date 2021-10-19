Farmers affected by eruption to receive financial support promised by Gov’t

Close to four thousand farmers affected by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano will continue to receive the financial support promised by the government.

Farmers have been complaining that they have not been in receipt of this financial support after the last payment in August, however, on radio Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said cabinet has decided that the farmers will receive the financial support every two months.

The prime minister added that farmers who did not receive money earlier due to issues with their ID card, will also receive their payments in full for all outstanding months.

PM Gonsalves said other support from the government continues to volcano affected persons.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...