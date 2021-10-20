Covid positivity rate on decline – 201 vaccinated persons contracted Covid- 19

The Kingstown district continues to lead with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The other districts with high numbers are Calliaqua, Pembroke and the Northern Grenadines.

The latest statistics were provided by epidemiologist Tamara Bobb at yesterday’s news conference.

Bobb said that they have seen a decline in the daily positivity rate with the overall average now at 10.4 percent since the spike in September. Bobb also commented on the recent deaths which noted were mainly women.

It was noted that while the majority of Covid-19 cases were unvaccinated, there were 201 vaccinated persons who contracted Covid-19.

