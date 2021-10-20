Gamma variant dominant in SVG

The Gamma variant is reportedly the most dominant Covid-19 strain in SVG with 24 cases on record.

The other variants detected on island are the MU with 15 cases recorded and the Delta variant with 5 cases.

Providing the local statistics on the variants at yesterday’s news conference was epidemiologist in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Tamara Bobb who said that they continue to send samples to be tested at the lab of the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad and Tobago.

Bobb further revealed that one of the 54 persons who died here as a result of the viral illness contracted the Gamma variant.

Initially, the Ministry of Health had suspected that the Delta variant was the most dominant on island as it spread faster than the other variants, however at yesterday’s news conference Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said that Gamma, which is a variant of interest, has been found to be deadly.

