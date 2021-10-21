Covid -19 reinfection found in SVG

At least seven (7) persons here in SVG who contracted Covid-19 months ago have been reinfected with the virus.

This was noted by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache at Tuesday’s news conference held by the Ministry of Health and the Environment to update the nation on the Covid-19 situation, according to Beache these persons were unvaccinated hence they were not immune to the virus.

The CMO explained that the immunity to Covid-19 has to do with an individual’s immune system as this varies in persons.

Booster shots recommended

The Chief Medical Officer said they have commenced administering booster shots for fully vaccinated persons, noting however that to qualify for a booster shot one must be vaccinated six months prior.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...