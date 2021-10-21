Enforcement of vaccination for frontline workers takes effect Nov. 19

Frontline workers here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines have until November 19th to take the available Covid-19 vaccines as is required under the Public Health Amendment Act 2021 and those who refuse will have no choice but to leave their job, once there is no exemption.

On radio yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the final work on the document with the statutory rule and order is completed and should have been published Tuesday.

The frontline workers who are expected to be fully vaccinated include all health care workers, police officers, prison and customs officers as well as teachers. PM Gonsalves announced that permanent secretaries have also been added to the list of frontline workers.

In the general service, PM Gonsalves said workers will take PCR tests every two weeks.

