Hospital services impacted by Covid-19

Medical Director at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Dr. Charles Woods said services at the main hospital continue to be impacted by Covid- 19 and the management is now de-centralising some of the services.

Dr. Woods, who was part of the Ministry of Health’s news conference Tuesday said they have discontinued all ‘outpatients’ clinics and selective surgeries.

Two (2) wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital are currently accommodating Covid-19 patients and a third has been prepared in case of an eventuality. Dr. Woods said that there are just over sixty beds available for Covid-19 patients, noting that most of the patients are usually diagnosed at the hospital.

