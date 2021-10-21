Online classes interrupted by internet outage

Students and teachers across SVG who are engaged in online classes are reportedly being affected by poor internet service thereby affecting their teaching and learning process.

Early Wednesday, the services of one of the internet providers – Flow were down which led to the disruption or cancellation of online classes for many.

In an instant message sent out to customers around 9:33 am Wednesday, Flow said it was experiencing outages on SVCS incl internet, fixed line and tv across the island and its techs were working to resolve soonest.

The problems seemed to have been rectified around 1pm, as a follow up message to customers around this time stated that services have been fully restored including tv, fixed line and broadband. The company thanked customers for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience.

In an earlier interview with SVGTV News Minister of Education Curtis King, said that one of the main challenges that teachers and students continue to face with the online platform for teaching and learning is having reliable internet service. President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union Oswald Robinson also spoke to SVGTV News on the matter and called on the internet providers to take steps to improve their service.

The education minister further spoke on some of the challenges that students in the red zone have been facing during the first two weeks of online classes.

