There is no cure for Covid – Dr. Woods

With about four thousand, seven hundred and twenty-nine (4729) cases of Covid-19 recorded in SVG since March 2020, persons are again being urged to take the virus seriously as they could be shortening their lives.

This encouragement comes from the Medical Director of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Dr. Charles Woods, who reiterated at a Ministry of Health news conference, that there is no cure for Covid-19 and while there is treatment to help persons recover from the viral illness, they will not always work.

To date fifty six (56) persons have died from Covid- 19 in SVG and according to Dr. Woods, no one is exempt from contracting the virus. He however noted that the data have shown that the majority who succumb to the virus are those with underlying conditions and are unvaccinated.

Dr. Woods further noted that for those who contract ‘long covid’, as it is termed, it will continue to affect one’s health especially, the lungs.

