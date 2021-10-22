514 police officer in the RSVG Police Force vaccinated

As of Monday October 18th, 2021 five hundred and fourteen (514) police officers with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have taken the jab of which three hundred and forty-eight (348) are fully vaccinated and one hundred and sixty six (166) partially vaccinated.

Providing the figures on radio Wednesday Prime Minister Gonsalves said six hundred and thirty five (635) police officers are yet to be vaccinated with eight (8) on study leave.

One of the departments of the RSVG Police Force that Prime Minister Gonsalves is hoping to see more officers vaccinated in the fire department.

