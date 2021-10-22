All schools used as evacuation shelters have been cleared

As of Wednesday October 20th, 2021 all schools that house persons who were displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano have been cleared and are being sterilised, repaired and cleaned for face to face teaching which education officials are hoping will commence soon as part of the blended approach for the new school term.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the last two schools that had shelterees were moved to alternative accommodation on Wednesday evening.

The prime minister used the opportunity to give an update on other schools across SVG that are under construction or are being repaired.

