    Backlog cleared at molecular lab

    Chief Lab Technologist Elliot Samuel said his team has cleared the backlog of PCRr samples at the molecular lab.

    Speaking on a programme on VC3 Wednesday evening, Samuel explained that the molecular lab was able to process more than 2-thousand samples in a short space of time.

    Now that the backlog has been cleared, Samuel said that the private labs will continue to do exit screening as they see it as a good government-public sector collaboration.

    Covid- 19 results are now issued every forty – eight (48) hours.

