Home test kits for Covid-19 being considered

The use of home test kits for Covid-19 are being considered by the Covid- 19 task force.

This is according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, who said certain persons will benefit from this initiative, especially teachers and students.

Dr. Keizer Beache noted that the Covid-19 tests are very expensive and that the reporting of results will have to be made to the Ministry of Health, which could be problematic.

The CMO said that they have had reports of persons not being honest with their test results moreso those with a positive result.

