SVG Archery Association launch

St.Vincent and the Grenadines has officially become a permanent member of World Archery as of September 17th 2021.

Currently the SVG Archery Association is holding a coaches development prograMme, which started on Saturday October 16th and ends today Friday October 22nd. The programme which is aimed at training coaches and judges in the sport is being facilitated by certified USA archery level 4 coach, national training system and coach trainer; Phil Graves.

Speaking at a media event to officially launch the sport in SVG coach Phil Graves welcomed SVG to the international body.

Minister of Sports, Frederick Stephenson, who was present at the launch said he looks forward to seeing the progression of the sport in SVG and noted that the National Sports Council is working with the association to find a home for archery in SVG.

Archery is one of the oldest olympic sports, and according to president of the SVG Archery Association, Sanjay Jiandani, the aim is to build the sport and develop a national program in SVG; Jiandani noted that the sport is something the association believes will be extremely exciting and that Vincentians should expect a lot more to come from SVG Archery.

