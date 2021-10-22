SVG experiencing pandemic of the unvaccinated

A pandemic of the unvaccinated has been a concern for health officials here and eight months on since vaccines arrived in the state as a defence against the deadly Covid-19 virus the country’s vaccination numbers are not encouraging.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said the data has proven to be correct that SVG is experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which is triggered by varying contributing factors.

The CMO said many Vincentians continue to breach the protocols put in place to stem the spread of the virus hence the spike in infections.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...