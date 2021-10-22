Uptick in vaccination rate among nurses

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated his appeal for nurses in the country who are among the list of frontline workers to get vaccinated.

On radio Wednesday the prime minister said so far 57 percent of the nursing staff at the hospital and 63 percent in community nursing districts have been vaccinated.

Though this signals an uptick in the vaccination rate among nurses since the last stats were provided in July Prime Minister Gonsalves said the numbers can still be better.

The prime minister further outlined some of the districts in the communities and hospital services that are doing well with vaccination however he said improvements are still needed.

