The annual concessions on Christmas barrels is expected to commence on November 8th.

This was part of the announcements by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his address to the nation on independence day.

He noted that with the recent eruption of La Soufriere volcano and the Covid-19 pandemic the government continues to put measures in place to ease the economic hardship on Vincentians

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...